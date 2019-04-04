Media player
'My life as a Jewish teenager in NI'
The Jewish community has had a presence in Northern Ireland since the mid-18th Century.
At its peak, there were about 1,500 members but the population has been in sharp decline.
The last remaining Northern Ireland synagogue, in north Belfast, has seen its numbers drop to just 76 - most of whom are elderly.
Michael Walker, 16, explains what life is like for him as one of a handful of young people left in this tiny community.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
04 Apr 2019
