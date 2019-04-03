Flybe passengers left grounded
Ten Flybe flights in and out of Belfast City Airport on Wednesday have been cancelled.

Five departures and five arrivals have so far been affected.

Passengers received texts and emails on Tuesday evening telling them of the cancellations.

Flybe said it "cancelled a small number of flights" for "operational reasons". Airports across the UK have been affected with more than 20 flights in total cancelled.

  • 03 Apr 2019