Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DUP not sidestepped by PM, says Wilson
The DUP's Sammy Wilson has said his party have not been "sidestepped" by the PM in Brexit negotiations.
It comes after it emerged that Theresa May will be holding talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to break the deadlock.
DUP Brexit spokesman Wilson said of the negotiation: "I suspect it will fall on its face just as everything else she has tried to do in the past has fallen on its face".
Mr Corbyn said he welcomed the PM's "willingness to compromise to resolve the Brexit deadlock".
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window