DUP not sidestepped by PM, says Wilson

Video

The DUP's Sammy Wilson has said his party have not been "sidestepped" by the PM in Brexit negotiations.

It comes after it emerged that Theresa May will be holding talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to break the deadlock.

DUP Brexit spokesman Wilson said of the negotiation: "I suspect it will fall on its face just as everything else she has tried to do in the past has fallen on its face".

Mr Corbyn said he welcomed the PM's "willingness to compromise to resolve the Brexit deadlock".