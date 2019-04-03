Media player
Customs union may be 'temporary staging post'
The DUP has held out the prospect of supporting a customs union as talks continue between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made the suggestion to BBC News NI on Wednesday evening.
He said: "We would have preferred a form of Brexit that enables the UK to negotiate new trade agreements with other countries".
"That's part of the reason for Brexit and maybe a customs union might be a temporary staging post towards that objective".
