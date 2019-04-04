Media player
'I've had to cancel on friends and family'
A Belfast man says he will not use Flybe again after the airline cancelled his flight at short notice.
He had been due to fly from London City Airport to Belfast City Airport on Thursday morning.
Six more Flybe flights in and out of Belfast City Airport on Friday have also been cancelled.
"I've had issues with Flybe in the past and been let down by them numerous times," said Mr Scott.
04 Apr 2019
