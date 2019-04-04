'Officers acted in good faith'

Video

The first police officers at the scene of a fatal crush in Cookstown "acted in good faith in difficult circumstances," the PSNI chief constable has said.

George Hamilton said the actions of four officers were being investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

He said the officers were "brave", but "there are some questions to answer" as they held back to await support.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died in a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel.