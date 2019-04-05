Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'Reel Housewives' of Northern Ireland
The north west of Northern Ireland has always been a draw for angling enthusiasts.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has been hosting demonstrations as part of the annual Angling Fair to encourage more women to get involved in the sport.
Many who have taken the bait are now hooked.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window