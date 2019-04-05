Northern Ireland's 'reel housewives'
Video

The 'Reel Housewives' of Northern Ireland

The north west of Northern Ireland has always been a draw for angling enthusiasts.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been hosting demonstrations as part of the annual Angling Fair to encourage more women to get involved in the sport.

Many who have taken the bait are now hooked.

