CCTV shows digger ripping out cash machine
CCTV footage showing a stolen digger being used to steal a cash machine from a shop in County Londonderry has been released.

The footage shows the digger driving through a security gate then ripping the ATM from the wall.

It happened at a garage outside Dungiven at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

  • 08 Apr 2019