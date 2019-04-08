Media player
CCTV shows digger ripping out cash machine
CCTV footage showing a stolen digger being used to steal a cash machine from a shop in County Londonderry has been released.
The footage shows the digger driving through a security gate then ripping the ATM from the wall.
It happened at a garage outside Dungiven at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
08 Apr 2019
