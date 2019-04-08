Media player
Cancer-preventing vaccine extended to boys
Boys aged 12-13 in Northern Ireland are to be offered a vaccine to protect them against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)-related cancers.
It is hoped the immunisation programme will help reduce diagnoses of HPV-related cancers and save lives.
Women under 25 have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against the HPV virus since 2008.
The programme has been successful, with the prevalence of the main HPV cancer-causing types 16 and 18 reduced by more than 80%.
08 Apr 2019
