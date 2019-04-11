Media player
Victoria Square resident recalls Belfast apartment complex evacuation
Dundalk man, Cian Carroll, was among residents at Belfast's Victoria Square apartment complex that were told to vacate the building "immediately for safety reasons".
He told BBC News NI about his experience.
11 Apr 2019
