Uberheroes teach mind over matter

Video

Comics using real life stories of Northern Ireland children are raising awareness about mental health.

Uberheroes is a comic book that is helping to educate 9-16-year-olds.

The series tackles issues such as self-harm, anxiety and body image using storylines created from the real-life experiences of young people.

Four issues have been published so far - both online and in hard copy.

They are brought into primary and secondary schools as part of workshops run by its creators, from the mental health charity, Hope 4 Life NI.

