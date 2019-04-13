Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uberheroes teach mind over matter
Comics using real life stories of Northern Ireland children are raising awareness about mental health.
Uberheroes is a comic book that is helping to educate 9-16-year-olds.
The series tackles issues such as self-harm, anxiety and body image using storylines created from the real-life experiences of young people.
Four issues have been published so far - both online and in hard copy.
They are brought into primary and secondary schools as part of workshops run by its creators, from the mental health charity, Hope 4 Life NI.
You can read the full story here.
-
13 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window