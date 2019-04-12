The Holocaust "began with whispers"

Media player
Survivor warns Holocaust 'began with whispers'
For more than half a century, Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental kept his childhood at a Nazi concentration camp a secret, even from his wife.
But now, as one of the last Holocaust survivors in Ireland, he regularly tells his story to audiences, because he fears people are beginning to forget the lessons of a dark chapter in human history.
Born in Slovakia, he and his family were separated and sent to concentration camps across Europe.
12 Apr 2019
