'I just broke down'

Northern Ireland's eight largest parties have signed a consensus statement pledging their support for more funds for perinatal mental health.

This refers to the period during pregnancy and following birth.

Lindsey Hall, from County Down, suffered from perinatal anxiety, which was triggered when she became pregnant when her son was just three months old.

She has welcomed the commitment from political parties, but is calling for a dedicated Mother and Baby Unit (MBUs) in NI.

MBUs provide inpatient psychiatric care for mothers and their infants up to a year after childbirth.

The Department of Health said a number of models are being considered, including an MBU, but no decision has yet been taken.

Video journalist: Erinn Kerr