Stars gather for Game of Thrones premiere
Stars from Game of Thrones have attended the Belfast premiere of the eighth and final series of the fantasy drama.

The city's Waterfront Hall got a taste of the fictional kingdom of Westeros at the event on Friday night.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, said the show had helped give the Northern Ireland film industry a boost.

  • 12 Apr 2019