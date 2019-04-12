Stars gather for Game of Thrones premiere

Media player
Game of Thrones: Stars gather for Belfast premiere
Stars from Game of Thrones have attended the Belfast premiere of the eighth and final series of the fantasy drama.
The city's Waterfront Hall got a taste of the fictional kingdom of Westeros at the event on Friday night.
Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, said the show had helped give the Northern Ireland film industry a boost.
12 Apr 2019
