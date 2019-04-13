Belfast: "A City of Equals"
Belfast's vision of "City of Equals"

The outgoing Lord Mayor of Belfast Deirdre Hargey chose the theme of "a City of Equals" for a day of fun and events.

There was free entertainment. Acting and dancing to showcase Belfast's diverse cultural arts scene.

There was also some serious face painting.

