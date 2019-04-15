'Delays unacceptable for terminally ill'

Media player
More than 200 people died in Northern Ireland's hospitals in 2018 while waiting to be discharged.
A report by the charity, Marie Curie, also showed delayed discharges resulted in patients spending thousands of extra days in hospital.
The Health and Social Care Board said ensuring all patients were able to either return home or to a community setting was a key priority.
15 Apr 2019
