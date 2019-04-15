Counsel puts home-grown drama centre stage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC NI drama Counsel puts home-grown talent centre stage
A new drama about a Belfast barrister and her toy-boy hits our screens later as Newry-born actress Valine Kane holds court in the BBC NI production, Counsel.
It is part of the New Perspectives drama initiative, aimed at nurturing talent among cast and crews in the local film and TV industry.
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47941916/bbc-ni-drama-counsel-puts-home-grown-talent-centre-stageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window