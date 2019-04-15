Counsel puts home-grown drama centre stage
A new drama about a Belfast barrister and her toy-boy hits our screens later as Newry-born actress Valine Kane holds court in the BBC NI production, Counsel.

It is part of the New Perspectives drama initiative, aimed at nurturing talent among cast and crews in the local film and TV industry.

