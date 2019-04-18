'Border searches then, phone pings today'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish border after Brexit 'must not return to past'
On a tour of the Irish border alongside fellow Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Richard Neal expressed concern about the impact of Brexit on the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement.
Mr Neal recalled a previous trip to the border when the bus he was travelling on was searched by the Army.
He said the United States was a "guarantor" of the Good Friday Agreement.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47982834/irish-border-after-brexit-must-not-return-to-pastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window