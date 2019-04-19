Friend of killed journalist Lyra Mckee pays tribute
A friend of murdered journalist Lyra Mckee who was supposed to meet her for dinner tonight has expressed her shock at the violence.

Alison Millar told the Today programme: "She was an incredible human being... we're all in pieces at the horrific violence on our streets".

