Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Friend of killed journalist Lyra Mckee pays tribute
A friend of murdered journalist Lyra Mckee who was supposed to meet her for dinner tonight has expressed her shock at the violence.
Alison Millar told the Today programme: "She was an incredible human being... we're all in pieces at the horrific violence on our streets".
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47988487/friend-of-killed-journalist-lyra-mckee-pays-tributeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window