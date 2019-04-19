Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lyra McKee murder: Journalist shot dead during Derry rioting
A journalist has been shot dead during violence in Londonderry that police are treating as a "terrorist incident".
Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting after police searches in Derry's Creggan area on Thursday night.
Petrol bombs were also thrown at police Land Rovers.
A gunman opened fire on a street, fatally wounding Ms McKee.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47989777/lyra-mckee-murder-journalist-shot-dead-during-derry-riotingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window