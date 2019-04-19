Journalist shot dead during Derry rioting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lyra McKee murder: Journalist shot dead during Derry rioting

A journalist has been shot dead during violence in Londonderry that police are treating as a "terrorist incident".

Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting after police searches in Derry's Creggan area on Thursday night.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at police Land Rovers.

A gunman opened fire on a street, fatally wounding Ms McKee.

  • 19 Apr 2019