Journalist shot dead in Londonderry
A journalist has been shot dead during violence in Londonderry that police are treating as a "terrorist incident".
Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting, after police searches in the Creggan area on Thursday night.
Lyra's partner, Sara Canning, says she has been left without the "love of my life".
19 Apr 2019
