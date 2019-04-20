'Sea change' in wake of McKee killing
Det Supt Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, urged people to come forward.

He said there was a sense that what had happened to Ms McKee had marked a "real sea change".

"Yesterday, my officers were on the ground and we identified a palpable change in community sentiment, particularly the community sentiment towards policing," he added.

