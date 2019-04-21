Media player
Mile-wide firefront takes grip in Mournes
Images show a mile-wide firefront burning in the Mournes on Sunday evening.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a report that a fire had broken out in Donard Forest at 20:30 BST on Sunday.
Guests at Bonny's Caravan Park near to where the fire is have been evacuated.
Residents of Tullybrannigan Road were also among those forced to leave their homes and several buses were brought in to help with the evacuation.
21 Apr 2019
