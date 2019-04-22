Media player
'The fire was rapidly spreading'
A "running wildfire" in the foothills of the Mourne Mountains in County Down has been brought under control.
More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze, which started in Donard Forest, on Sunday night into Monday morning.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report that a fire had broken out at 20:30 BST on Sunday.
The fire front was a mile long and a total of eight appliances were at the scene.
