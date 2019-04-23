Saving the bees
Saving the bees: The 13-year-old beekeeper

Bees are an essential part of the environment, but numbers are in decline.

They are responsible for pollinating many commercial food crops and plants.

Beekeeping isn't a typical hobby for a teenager, but 13-year-old Lorna spends her free time working to protect the bee population.

