Snow Patrol: 25 years on the road
A new documentary charts Snow Patrol's return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus.
Snow Patrol: 25 Years on the Road shows the band as they gear up for a massive gig in Bangor's Ward Park in May.
Ahead of this they have been in the United States, performing as support to Ed Sheeran.
You can watch the documentary on 24 April at 22:35 on BBC One Northern Ireland.
23 Apr 2019
