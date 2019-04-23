NI secretary condemns Lyra McKee's murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lyra McKee killing: NI secretary condemns journalist's murder
The secretary of state for Northern Ireland has condemned the murder of Lyra McKee in the House of Commons.
Karen Bradley said there was nothing that could justify this "murderous act".
"To those responsible for this act of terrorism, we say: 'We have heard your excuses and your hollow apologies. No-one buys it. This was no accident'."
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48031592/lyra-mckee-killing-ni-secretary-condemns-journalist-s-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window