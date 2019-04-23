NI secretary condemns Lyra McKee's murder
Video

Lyra McKee killing: NI secretary condemns journalist's murder

The secretary of state for Northern Ireland has condemned the murder of Lyra McKee in the House of Commons.

Karen Bradley said there was nothing that could justify this "murderous act".

"To those responsible for this act of terrorism, we say: 'We have heard your excuses and your hollow apologies. No-one buys it. This was no accident'."

