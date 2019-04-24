Sister pays tribute to Lyra McKee

Media player
Lyra McKee: Sister pays tribute
Nichola Corner, the sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, urges mourners at her funeral to create change in the world.
She said that would be Ms McKee's legacy.
"We must change our own world one piece at a time," she said.
24 Apr 2019
