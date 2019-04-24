Media player
Lyra McKee's funeral hears plea for peace
Lyra McKee's funeral hears plea for peace as a lasting legacy for the murdered journalist.
Her friend, Stephen Lusty, delivered an emotional eulogy at the service in St Anne's Cathedral.
"Let us put all the false starts behind us, and once and for all build an alternative Ulster that we can be proud of."
24 Apr 2019
