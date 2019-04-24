Peace plea as lasting legacy of Lyra McKee
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lyra McKee's funeral hears plea for peace

Lyra McKee's funeral hears plea for peace as a lasting legacy for the murdered journalist.

Her friend, Stephen Lusty, delivered an emotional eulogy at the service in St Anne's Cathedral.

"Let us put all the false starts behind us, and once and for all build an alternative Ulster that we can be proud of."

Read more here.

  • 24 Apr 2019