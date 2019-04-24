Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lyra McKee: Mourners unite for funeral
Family, friends and political leaders gathered to mourn Lyra McKee.
The 29-year-old journalist was killed in Londonderry on Thursday night.
A priest challenged politicians to show unity in the wake of Ms McKee's death.
Her sister said everyone had the power to create "the kind of society Lyra envisioned".
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window