Storm Hannah to hit Ireland

Strong winds are expected to hit Ireland over the weekend, with Met Éireann choosing to name the weather system Storm Hannah.

The Met Office said on Thursday that its Irish partner had chosen to name the storm, which is expected to bring strong gales to Ireland on Friday night.

The worst affected areas are expected be to the south and west of Northern Ireland, across parts of the Republic, South Wales and Southwest England, where wind gusts could reach 60-70mph (97-113km/h) on exposed coastal stretches and 45-55mph inland.