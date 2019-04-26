CCTV shows suspected McKee killer

Video

New footage of the suspected gunman involved in the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been released by police.

The 29-year-old was shot dead while observing a riot in the Creggan area in Londonderry.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said he believes the man in the images to be in his late teens, relatively short in height and with a stocky build.

In one of the images, the man appears to have a gun in his right hand.

The first man circled in the CCTV is seen walking in front of the suspected gunman.

The suspected gunman then appears on the left, with another man on the right circled in red. This man is later seen holding a petrol bomb.

The suspected gunman is later shown again in separate footage, this time by himself and once again circled in red.