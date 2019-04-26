McKee priest says politicians had to listen

Media player
Lyra McKee: Funeral priest says politicians had to listen
The priest who criticised politicians at the funeral of the journalist Lyra McKee says the reaction he received has put pressure on political leaders to restore the power sharing government.
Fr Martin Magill got a standing ovation when he asked why it took her death to unite politicians.
Speaking to Mishal Husain for the Andrew Marr Show, he said political leaders had been slow to stand when his words were applauded in the cathedral.
The full interview will be shown on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One on Sunday from 09:00 BST
26 Apr 2019
