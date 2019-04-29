'I know this is my vocation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I know this is my vocation'

In 2007, Lyra McKee was still in school, but she was already making a name for herself.

This is an interview she gave to BBC Newsline at that time, after she won a UK-wide young journalist award for an article she wrote about suicide in north Belfast.

  • 29 Apr 2019