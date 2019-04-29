Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I know this is my vocation'
In 2007, Lyra McKee was still in school, but she was already making a name for herself.
This is an interview she gave to BBC Newsline at that time, after she won a UK-wide young journalist award for an article she wrote about suicide in north Belfast.
-
29 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window