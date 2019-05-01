New kids on the ballot

Video

On Thursday, voters will go to the polls to elect 462 councillors to Northern Ireland's 11 councils.

But who are the young people who want your vote?

BBC News NI met the youngest candidates from each of Northern Ireland's largest parties.

Two of them are canvassing while studying for their A-level exams and one is in her final week of university.

They spoke to the BBC's Erinn Kerr about moustaches, memes and making a difference.

Full lists of the candidates standing in each council area can be found on the Electoral Office's website.