SF's Darren Totten first councillor elected
NI council elections: Sinn Féin's Darren Totten first elected

Sinn Féin's Darren Totten didn't have to wait long to hear a result after he became the first councillor in NI to be elected.

He said he was "tired, relieved and delighted" to retain his seat.

  • 03 May 2019
