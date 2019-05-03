Media player
NI council elections: David Ford hails 'positive' Alliance vote
Former Alliance Party leader David Ford has hailed the party's performance so far in the council election.
He said the strong numbers was testament to the party's leader Naomi Long and deputy leader Stephen Farry.
03 May 2019
