UV Arts is an organisation based in Londonderry that challenges the perceptions of space within communities in a post-Troubles segregated Northern Ireland using spray paint.

Karl Porter and Donal O'Doherty are using their artistry as a tool for young people to cross divides and explore what it means to mould murals outside the negative connotations.

Mr O'Dohert said: "Whether graffiti says somebody is going to get shot or a drug dealer has been identified, there's nobody actively standing up and saying, 'I'm going to get rid of political slogans'.

"So what we try to do is indirectly take that space back and give it to kids.

"It's a lot harder for those political groups who had originally scrawled on the wall to do it again, because it's their sons and daughters."

The duo recently finished working on a mural with youth groups from Newbuildings, Top of the Hill and Lettershandoney.

The new artwork in St Columb's Park in Derry challenges the preconceptions about the city's youngsters.

