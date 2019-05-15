Training to be tug-of-war champions

Video

The tug-of-war competition at Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the Balmoral Show, always proves to be one of the highlights.

But competitors don't just turn up on the day and pick up a rope.

Months of gruelling training leads up to the big day where teams are competing not just for the prize money, but the honour and pride of winning.

Lisnamurrican Young Farmers club talked BBC News NI through one of its intense training sessions.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny