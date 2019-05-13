Video

Meet Max - the rescue dog who now finds missing people across Northern Ireland.

The four-year-old labrador, who lives in Bangor, County Down, is a highly trained search dog.

Recently he located a vulnerable woman who had been missing for almost two days in freezing conditions. It took him just eight minutes.

Because Finn’s Law does not extend to Northern Ireland, if he is attacked in the line of duty, it would likely only be treated as criminal damage, just like breaking a window.

