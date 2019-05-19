The stylists with learning disabilities

Media player
Stylists with learning disabilities making customers in smile
Washing and blow-drying hair, making cups of tea, chatting to customers and cleaning up are all in a day's work for trainees at a salon in Donaghadee, County Down.
The aspiring hairdressers all have learning disabilities.
They have recently completed a training scheme in partnership with the charity Orchardville and Jax Hair and Beauty, and could not wait to show BBC News NI what they had learned.
19 May 2019
