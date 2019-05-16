Ollie's parents appeal for organ donations

Media player
Parents appeal for donors as baby awaits need heart
The family of a County Down baby waiting for a heart transplant are asking parents to consider registering their children as organ donors.
Seven-month-old Ollie Grant has spent most of his life in hospital after being diagnosed with a heart condition.
His mother Riona Grant said they will do "everything we can to get him a new heart and a new life".
16 May 2019
