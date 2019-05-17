Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Balmoral: PSNI offers advice on rural crime to farmers
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been speaking to farmers at this year's Balmoral Show, offering advice on preventing rural crime.
Insp Leslie Badger, the PSNI Rural Crime lead for Armagh, said there are a number of steps farmers can take to protect valuable equipment and live stock.
The BBC will be on the ground throughout the event, which runs until Sunday.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48306581/balmoral-psni-offers-advice-on-rural-crime-to-farmersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window