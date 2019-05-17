PSNI offers advice on rural crime to farmers
Balmoral: PSNI offers advice on rural crime to farmers

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been speaking to farmers at this year's Balmoral Show, offering advice on preventing rural crime.

Insp Leslie Badger, the PSNI Rural Crime lead for Armagh, said there are a number of steps farmers can take to protect valuable equipment and live stock.

