'It has ruined my life'

'Contaminated blood transfusion ruined my life'
A Belfast woman has said her life was ruined after she was given infected blood following a blood transfusion.
Marie Cromie found out she had hepatitis C in 2005 and has had to have two liver transplants.
She spoke ahead of the public inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal starting to hear evidence from people in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Thousands are believed to have been infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses through contaminated blood products.
20 May 2019
