Brawl breaks out at Balmoral Show bar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Balmoral Show 2019: RUAS investigating as security staff break up brawl

The organisers of Northern Ireland's largest's agricultural show are investigating a brawl that broke out in one of its bar areas on Friday.

Footage of the incident at the Balmoral Show has been circulated on social media.

  • 17 May 2019