'How my foster parents changed my life'
Hollie George was taken into the care system when she was nine years old.
She credits her foster carers with helping her turn her life around after a challenging childhood.
Now she promotes the positive impact foster care can have on young people's lives.
She has been awarded the Fostering Network's President's Award, the first time it has ever been presented in Northern Ireland.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
18 May 2019
