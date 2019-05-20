Media player
The Game of Thrones effect on Northern Ireland tourism
There has been huge excitement around the Game of Thrones finale. After eight seasons the battle for the Iron Throne is over.
Some of the most iconic scenes were filmed in Northern Ireland and tourists have flocked to view the sites.
There is talk of a prequel, and there is speculation that it too could be filmed in Northern Ireland.
Visitors told BBC News NI locations made famous by the series were what drew them to come from far and wide.
20 May 2019
