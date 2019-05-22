'We don't know the identity of the donor'

Video

A reward of almost £50,000 is being offered for new information that results in finding the bodies of those murdered and secretly buried by the IRA during the Troubles.

The anonymous donation of $60,000 (£47,191) has been given to the independent UK charity Crimestoppers.

Geoff Knupfer, the lead investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR), said the identity of the donor is unknown.