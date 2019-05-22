Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We don't know the identity of the donor'
A reward of almost £50,000 is being offered for new information that results in finding the bodies of those murdered and secretly buried by the IRA during the Troubles.
The anonymous donation of $60,000 (£47,191) has been given to the independent UK charity Crimestoppers.
Geoff Knupfer, the lead investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR), said the identity of the donor is unknown.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window