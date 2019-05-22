'Throwing veterans like me to the wolves'
The prime minister has been accused of granting an amnesty to terrorists by one of her own MPs.

Backbencher Mark Francois was one of five Tory MPs to use PMQs to raise the issue of soldiers who had served in Northern Ireland.

He cited Army veteran David Griffin as saying military veterans were being "thrown to the wolves".

