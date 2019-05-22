Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Contaminated blood inquiry: 'We are a community of sufferers'
A victim of the contaminated blood scandal has told the public inquiry the voices of those affected must be heard.
Simon Hamilton said he felt the importance of speaking up for those who have died as a result receiving contaminated blood products.
Hearings into what has been called "the worst treatment scandal in the history of the NHS" opened in Belfast on Tuesday.
An estimated 4,000 people across the UK were infected and thousands are thought to have died.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48368810/contaminated-blood-inquiry-we-are-a-community-of-sufferersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window