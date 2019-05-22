'We are a community of sufferers'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Contaminated blood inquiry: 'We are a community of sufferers'

A victim of the contaminated blood scandal has told the public inquiry the voices of those affected must be heard.

Simon Hamilton said he felt the importance of speaking up for those who have died as a result receiving contaminated blood products.

Hearings into what has been called "the worst treatment scandal in the history of the NHS" opened in Belfast on Tuesday.

An estimated 4,000 people across the UK were infected and thousands are thought to have died.

  • 22 May 2019